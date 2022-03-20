sport, local-sport, Wallabies, Dave Rennie, ACT Brumbies, Rugby

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie gave a glowing review of Brumbies fullback Tom Banks, after the 27-year-old was named in the 40-man squad set to undertake a three-day camp from April 3 on the Gold Coast. Banks was one of 15 Brumbies in Rennie's squad, the camp a chance for Wallabies coaches to get an early look at Australia's best options for the upcoming international matches beginning in July. Another Wallabies squad announcement for those Tests is expected around June. "He's lightning at the moment and we've seen the benefits of that," Rennie said of Banks, impressed with his Super Rugby form. "Tom stayed home after he got injured when he missed the end of the tour last year, but he made good use of that [time away]. He obviously repaired himself and did a lot of work on his speed. "I think Tom is at his best when he's really assertive, so he's been going really well." Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville returns to the Wallabies squad after he missed the Test season last year through injury. Along with Ryan Lonergan and Nick Frost, Neville is one of three Brumbies players in the squad that are uncapped, eyeing a shot at making their Test debut in a few months' time. Another five players are uncapped, including Waratahs flyhalf Ben Donaldson and Reds fullback Jock Campbell. The average age of the squad is 26, with Neville and Western Force's Toni Pulu the oldest in the group at 33. "He brings that average up a little bit but he's got an edge about him, Nev," Rennie said. "He's been dogged by injury but another guy who would have made our squad last year had he not been injured. We're keen to get him in and hopefully he can push for a cap this year." Rennie also commended the work by Noah Lolesio to earn his way back into the squad after being a shock omission for the Spring Tour. "We left Noah out to let him try work on his power, get a little more explosive, and a bit more distance in his kicking," Rennie said. "What we know is Noah is very brave and willing to play on top of the line and make decisions late. We've enjoyed seeing that." The Brumbies make up the largest numbers from Super Rugby teams, followed by the Waratahs (10), the Reds (8), the Rebels (4) and Force (3). Skipper Michael Hooper is the most-capped within the squad with 118 Tests to his name. "The nucleus of this squad has performed well for us over the past couple of years and there are others selected based on strong form and potential," Rennie said. "Over the past two seasons we've built a foundation we can propel our game from, but we know we have a lot more in us. "We'll use this camp to ensure players head back to Super Rugby clear on their point of difference and the parts of their game that need to be better to put pressure on us to select them for the 2022 Test season." Wallabies camp squad: Allan Alaalatoa (28, Brumbies, 53 Tests), Tom Banks (27, Brumbies, 19 Tests), Angus Bell (21, NSW Waratahs, 16 Tests), Jock Campbell (26, Queensland Reds, uncapped), Ben Donaldson (22, NSW W aratahs, uncapped), Folau Fainga'a (26, Brumbies, 25 Tests), Lalakai Foketi (27, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test), Nick Frost (22, Brumbies, uncapped), Jake Gordon (28, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests), Reece Hodge (27, Melbourne Rebels, 54 Tests), Michael Hooper (30, NSW Waratahs, 118 Tests), Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Len Ikitau (23, Brumbies, 13 Tests), Harry Johnson-Holmes (25, NSW Waratahs, 1 Test), Feleti Kaitu'u (27, Western Force, 3 Tests), Andrew Kellaway (26, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests), Rob Leota (25, Melbourne Rebels, 6 Tests), Noah Lolesio (22, Brumbies, 9 Tests), Lachlan Lonergan (22, Brumbies, 4 Tests), Ryan Lonergan (23, Brumbies, uncapped), Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests), Fraser McReight (23, Queensland Reds, 2 Tests), Cadeyrn Neville (33, Brumbies, uncapped), James O'Connor (31, Queensland Reds, 61 Tests), Hunter Paisami (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests), Izaia Perese (24, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests), Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 16 Tests), Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 20 Tests), David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped), Toni Pulu (33, Western Force, uncapped), Izack Rodda (25, Western Force, 34 Tests), Pete Samu (30, Brumbies, 19 Tests), James Slipper (32, Brumbies, 114 Tests), Darcy Swain (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests), Lachlan Swinton (25, NSW Waratahs, 7 Tests), Taniela Tupou (25, Queensland Reds, 38 Tests), Rob Valetini (23, Brumbies, 18 Tests), Nic White (31, Brumbies, 47 Tests), Harry Wilson (22, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests), Tom Wright (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168198572/e1a92784-745c-41b8-8e43-813076c2829e.jpg/r12_293_4876_3041_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg