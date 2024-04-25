The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Claire's painting of her brother Matthew is now even more special

By Megan Doherty
April 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra artist Claire B Cusack was already thrilled with her portrait of beloved brother Matthew.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.