Claire's painting of her brother Matthew is now even more special

Canberra artist Claire B Cusack was already thrilled with her portrait of beloved brother Matthew.
The work also featured her daughters Alice and Victoria, showing their close relationship with their uncle, something that had endured despite Matthew's many health challenges.
The painting, titled simply Matthew, was last month chosen as a finalist in the Percival Portrait Painting Prize, a major confidence boost for Claire, who last year started seriously focusing again on her art after also working as a public servant and raising her family with husband Danny.
Then, just over a week after the painting was honoured as a finalist, Matthew passed away, on April 7, at the age of 55.
The painting has now become even more special to Claire and her family, an enduring tribute to his resilience.
Claire described her older brother as "a fighter, a survivor, a hero".
Matthew over his life had suffered major health issues including a learning disability, Hodgkin's lymphoma, a heart attack and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. At the end of his life, he was receiving palliative care, relying on a special oxygen system to breathe.
But Matthew always had time for his family. Especially his nieces, Alice, 12, and Victoria, 10, who lived across the road from their uncle and grandparents Bernadette and Roger in Wanniassa.
Matthew's parents cared for him at home until he went into palliative care.
"He survived 24 years and one day after getting the Hodgkin's lymphoma," Claire said. "He was a tough man. He taught us so much."
Established in 2007, The Percivals is an open competition for artists, with categories for portraits, photography and animal portraits.
Claire is one of 36 finalists in this year's Percival Portrait Painting Prize, a $40,000 acquisitive prize. The winner will be announced at the end of June.
Claire said the painting definitely had Matthew's seal of approval.
"He liked this portrait because it showed his strength," she said.
"It captured his spirit. He didn't want to be portrayed as sick, he always sat up in his chair never wanted to lie around in bed."
Claire said Alice and Victoria had been to their Uncle Matthew "his angels, his joy, his hope".
"They have seen him struggle and suffer, but also smile and laugh. They have learned from him the value of life and the power of love," she said.
Working from a light-filled studio at home, sharing the space with her daughters' latest projects - these holidays it's been an ever-expanding "box city" - Claire creates art that "captures the essence" of her life and the people in it.
And that very much includes Matthew.
"This is a portrait of us, a family that has been through so much, but still stands together. We have cried many tears for Matthew, but we also celebrate his life and his spirit," Claire said.
https://www.clairebcusack.com/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.