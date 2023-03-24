The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Gallipoli Art Prize: Claire Cusack, Ross Townsend, Margaret Hadfield are finalists from the ACT

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Townend's work, left, Claire Cusack's painting, top right, and Margaret Hadfield's painting, bottom right. Pictures supplied

Three Canberra artists are finalists in the 2023 Gallipoli Art Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.