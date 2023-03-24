Three Canberra artists are finalists in the 2023 Gallipoli Art Prize.
Claire Cusack, Ross Townsend and Margaret Hadfield are all in with a chance in the prize, the winner to be announced in Sydney on April 19.
The $20,000 acquisitive prize is held by the Gallipoli Memorial Club and is awarded to the artist who best depicts the spirit of the Gallipoli campaign.
It invites artists to respond to the broad themes of loyalty, respect, love of country, courage and comradeship as expressed in the Gallipoli Club's creed.
Claire Cusack, a public servant from Wanniassa, submitted a beautiful detailed oil painting called Mateship Endures.
It shows her father, Flight Lieutenant Roger Wimhurst (Wing Commander retired), and Flying Officer Tony O'Neill (Squadron Leader retired), during a radar control training session in the Air Traffic Control Centre at RAAF Base, Williamtown NSW, in 1975.
The two men are still mates 48 years later and came together again at Claire's home to view the painting before it was submitted for the prize.
She was thrilled with the result.
"I feel very honoured to be selected amongst the finalists," Claire said.
"I grew up while dad was in the Air Force, which was special to him, and also I ended up marrying an Air Force officer, so it's a big part of my life. I'm hoping that when people see the painting they feel like they can step into a radar room."
For Ross Townsend, of Gordon, it is his fourth time as a finalist in the Gallipoli Prize.
"I'll win it one day," he said, with a laugh.
This year's work, Seed of History, shows the Lone Pine Tree that stands in front of the Australian War Memorial.
"The story of a pine cone from Gallipoli being sent back home by a soldier to his mother, is a great story, and one that should be retold throughout history," he said.
Ross said the Gallipoli Art Prize meant a lot to him. "It's a good prize," he said. "My dad was a World War II veteran and it has that sense of honouring past and present service."
Margaret Hadfield is a former winner of the Gallipoli Art Prize and and a multiple finalist. Her entry this year is called Heroes of Loyal Service.
She owns the Margaret Hadfield Gallery Studio in Fyshwick.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
