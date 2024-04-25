Police release pictures of alleged arson attacker

The police have released pictures of a man they believe set fire to a home in Giralang.
On Friday, October 13, a person wearing a face mask arrived with a red petrol can at the home in Gidjili Place just after midnight.
He then set fire to the place where two women were sleeping. They managed to escape but the home was damaged.
The police are not saying what they think the motive was.
"CCTV footage shows the person walk down the driveway of the property carrying a large, red jerry can, before setting fire to the property and fleeing the scene on foot," the police said.
They identified the alleged arsonist's car as "a green Ford Mondeo bearing NSW registration EUB48T". The car was found but the alleged arsonist has not been tracked down.
"While the Mondeo was recovered at the scene, police have also released images of two other vehicles that were captured on CCTV in the area after the incident.
"These vehicles appear to be a white sedan and a dark-coloured SUV."
The police said they "would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, who may be able to identify the alleged offender, or who may have any information regarding the vehicles of interest.
While police have recovered the green Mondeo that was left at the scene, they need the public's help to identify the alleged offender who may have disposed of the large red can or other evidence nearby.
Police want to speak to residents in the nearby vicinity who may have CCTV or drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage or anyone who may have information about the green Mondeo or who was driving it at the time.
Giralang residents are also asked to check bins and their properties for the red can or other evidence that may have been left behind by the alleged offender.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7563568. Information can be provided anonymously.
