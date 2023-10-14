The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ali Haragli faces ACT Magistrates Court, accused of prohibited weapon possession

HN
By Hannah Neale
October 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bag and Glock firearm allegedly found in Ali Haragli's possession. Picture supplied
A bag and Glock firearm allegedly found in Ali Haragli's possession. Picture supplied

A man was allegedly found with a painted Nerf gun two months before he was arrested for possessing a Glock handgun, which he claims was actually a toy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.