A man was allegedly found with a painted Nerf gun two months before he was arrested for possessing a Glock handgun, which he claims was actually a toy.
Police claim Ali Haragli was also in possession of a loaded, shortened rifle and a black beanie with two holes cut into it when he was first arrested.
The man's latest bid for freedom was denied in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
The 38-year-old man faces multiple charges, including four counts of possessing an unregistered or prohibited firearm.
Police documents allege that in July, Haragli had been acting "extremely erratic and paranoid" before police arrived to find him exiting a white van.
Police allegedly saw he had a "small blue item in his hand".
Officers attempted to negotiate with Haragli, but he allegedly refused before being Tasered and handcuffed.
Police allege they found a blue Stanley knife on the ground near where the man was arrested, and straight edge blades in a black bag worn around his waist.
It is alleged officers also found a loaded, shortened bolt action rifle, a small single fire pistol and a clear seal bag containing seven .22 calibre rounds.
Police are said to have also found a black beanie with two holes cut in it, a crow bar and a Nerf gun with the barrel spray painted black.
Two months later, in September, officers stopped a vehicle which Haragli, who had since been granted bail, was driving.
"[Haragli] was wearing a life jacket which he stated he was wearing for his own personal safety," documents state.
"He stated there was extra padding in it, which appear to be pieces of paper shoved into cuts made in the jacket itself."
While searching the vehicle police allege they found a Glock handgun, which "appeared capable of propelling a projectile".
On Friday, Legal Aid lawyer Jack Watson applied for bail.
He was required to prove Haragli had special or exceptional circumstances to favour the granting of bail.
Mr Watson argued there were a combination of factors including, Haragli being the sole carer for his "frail" elderly mother and his three children, and the "weakness" of the prosecution case.
The lawyer also claimed the "more pertinent" factor was Haragli, who previously had his thyroid removed due to cancer, not receiving medication while in custody.
"A prolonged period without this medication is life threatening," Mr Watson said.
Mr Watson said he had found a gun similar to the Glock on eBay and there was "no evidence to suggest it even propels anything".
In response, prosecutor Julia Mclean argued firearm analysis was conducted by police officers who "require various qualifications to make an assessment".
"A Google search which yielded a result on eBay doesn't go particularly far in relation to a firearm seized by police," she said.
Ultimately, magistrate Ian Temby denied bail, stating the threshold for special or exceptional circumstances was not overcome.
Mr Temby said there was no evidence before the court to prove Haragli was not receiving, or even needed, the medication.
Haragli is set to return to court on October 25.
