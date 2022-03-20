How Tuggeranong won 'unwinnable' one-day final over Queanbeyan

sport, cricket, cricket, Tuggeranong, Cricket ACT, Queanbeyan

After a season on near-misses, Tuggeranong skipper Craig Devoy and his team finally came out on top, winning "the unwinnable" in the Cricket ACT one-day first-grade comp against Queanbeyan. "With our defeat in the T20 grand final and being minor premiers in the one-day comp at the start of the year then bowing out in the semi-finals, it was redemption for us," Devoy said. "We've been working all season to get this, so it was pretty satisfying." Queanbeyan and Tuggeranong sat at one and two atop the ladder through the regular season. In a gritty display at Phillip Oval on Saturday afternoon, Tuggeranong took home the silverware with a hard-fought 32-run win. But victory did not look certain early in the match after they "stumbled" to 202 runs in the first innings and Queanbeyan's openers Michael Curtale (38) and William Todd (39) got off to a hot start. "The amount of runs we got were 20-30 runs under what we should have scored, and being 0/70 off about 17 overs, it was probably a position where most people didn't think we were going to win," Devoy said. "But once we got to those middle stages of the match, they made some unfortunate errors and we were able to capitalise. "It's just that resilience - our group is always in the contest and keep going until the end." The captain said in his eyes Matt Shean's efforts taking 5/36 was a pivotal man-of-the-match performance that swung momentum in their favour. Devoy said it's a huge part of the club's identity that they were able to turnaround the match when it looked like they would fall short again. "We win from an unwinnable position," he said. "Tuggeranong has been renowned over the last couple of years as getting the wins we shouldn't and that's shown in our last few victories. It was a pretty good feeling yesterday." Tuggeranong celebrated the final win with friends, family and supporters at their home in Chisholm helped by "a few" beverages from the club president.

