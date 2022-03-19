sport, local-sport, cricket, Cricket ACT, Tuggeranong, Queanbeyan

Queanbeyan and Tuggeranong could barely be split through the season, sitting at one and two atop the first-grade ladder of the Cricket ACT one-day comp. But when it counted most in the final, Tuggeranong came out on top, claiming a 32-run win at Phillip Oval on Saturday afternoon. Michael Barrington-Smith (43 runs) and opener Alex Floros (40) top-scored in the first innings to help Tuggeranong put up a total of 202. Openers Michael Curtale (38) and William Todd (39) started Queanbeyan's run-chase strongly. However, when they were dismissed, a middle-order collapse thwarted their chances. Tuggeranong skipper Craig Devoy (3-27) and off-spinner Matthew Shean (5-36) were both on fire with the ball in hand. Shean claimed the wickets of the Solway brothers Mark and Dean for just 16 runs combined. The final wicket fell in the 47th over with Queanbeyan batsman Ted Waterman caught in no-man's land sprinting back to his crease after a botched single. Some slick Tuggeranong fielding saw the victory sealed with a run-out. Despite its first-grade loss, overall it was a great day for the Queanbeyan club, with its second, fourth and fifth-grade teams winning their final matches.

