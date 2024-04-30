Seven ACT public schools get funding for campus upgrades

New playground equipment and upgraded sporting facilities are on the way for seven ACT schools.
The schools will receive funding of up to $250,000 as part of the federal government's school upgrade fund.
Federal Minister for Education Jason Clare said the grants are an important step forward in building a better and fairer education system.
"I want all students to get access to a quality education, including access to quality facilities to learn in and play on," he said.
"From whole school upgrades to new outdoor equipment and playgrounds, this funding will deliver upgrades to public schools that need it the most."
Disadvantaged public schools have been prioritised, including campuses with high numbers of students who speak another language at home, Indigenous students, and students with a disability.
The grants come as the ACT joined with other states earlier in the year to call for increased funding for public schools.
ACT Minister for Education Yvette Berry said the federal and territory governments are ensuring every kid can attend their local public school.
"These school infrastructure upgrades are another great example of the ACT and Commonwealth Government working collaboratively to deliver positive outcomes for Canberrans," she said.
"Alongside the ACT Government's ambitious school infrastructure upgrade program, this funding will make a real difference for local schools and students."
The funding round was open to all public schools in Australia.
