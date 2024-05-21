You say tomato: Dinner's in the can with this pantry basic

4. Tip the chicken and chorizo filling into an ovenproof pie dish. Unroll the puff pastry sheet and lay it over the top of the pie filling. Remove any excess pastry from around the lip of the pie dish and crimp the edge, pressing down on the rim of the dish to seal. You can decorate the pie top using any of the excess pastry scraps, if you like. Brush the pastry all over with the beaten egg, then pierce the pie top with a couple of holes to let the steam escape. Bake in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes until the pastry is golden.