The elephant in the room is no sacred cow

With praise for Jenna and Steve in my absence, Scott writes: "There's always that thought, when descending in to Sydney airport after being overseas, that those wonderful and familiar 'home' vibes will be waiting for you. But that migraine-inducing jar of rudeness and grumpiness on leaving that pressurised cabin is a big, angry wake-up call. You described your recent arrival as if I was there with you. And being of country stock, trying to ambulate around the Sydney CBD is akin to stepping on to an alien world, where AI robots go about their thing, where those small pieces of handheld glass ensure species survival and where almost everyone has forgotten how to be friendly. I presume you have your return trip to Japan already booked."