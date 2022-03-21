sport, local-sport, NRL, Canberra Raiders, Josh Hodgson

Parramatta-bound Raiders hooker Josh Hodgson has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 NRL season after being diagnosed with an ACL injury. Hodgson will go under the knife this week, following consultation and scans by Raiders physician Dr Greg Macleod. "I'm gutted to go out like this, but I'll be doing everything I can to support the boys before I leave at the end of the year," Hodgson said. The Englishman is signed to play with the Eels from next season on a two-year deal, but was grateful for his time in the capital, playing 138 NRL games for the Green Machine since joining the club in 2015. "It's certainly not the way I wanted to finish up at Canberra. After a disappointing year last year, it was probably the best I've felt this year in terms of my body, and I was feeling really fit and really fresh after a good pre-season with no internationals and no rehab," the 32-year-old said. "To do it in such a minor way and sustain such a big injury is really frustrating. "I've really found a home away from home here in Canberra and I absolutely love the place. It means as much to me as my hometown club and I'll be forever grateful to call myself Raider No.325." MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: Just six minutes into the first half of the Raiders' season-opener against the Cronulla Sharks, Hodgson suffered what was first thought to be a meniscus injury that would sideline the No.9 for only two to three weeks. However, further assessment revealed the issue to be more serious, and a difficult call was made by Hodgson and club staff to undergo knee surgery. Hodgson has already had two knee reconstructions in his career. "His return to training has since uncovered some instability in his knee which appears to have caused his current injury," Dr. Macleod said. "After further scans and diagnosis, the decision has been made that it's the club's duty of care to Josh for him to have an ACL reconstruction due to a partial tear in his ACL and associated injuries. "Whilst the club and Josh were optimistic that the injury could be rehabbed without surgery, it is with much considered thought that surgery is the best option for Josh's long-term health and rugby league career." Hodgson's injury blow means his fill-in Tom Starling will now secure a spot in the starting lineup long-term for the Raiders. Canberra's No.14 is Adrian Trevilyan who made his NRL debut in Townsville from the interchange bench. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

