The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Suspected shoplifter produces knife before fleeing Woden store

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated May 2 2024 - 1:53pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking a suspected shoplifter who produced a knife to keep a security guard at bay and escape custody in Woden on Wednesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.