Suspected shoplifter produces knife before fleeing Woden store

Police are seeking a suspected shoplifter who produced a knife to keep a security guard at bay and escape custody in Woden on Wednesday.
Around 4pm, a security officer observed the man acting suspiciously and attempted to intercept him before he left the store.
However, the man produced the knife and then left quickly, stuffing the knife in a duffle bag as he left.
He was reported to be headed in the direction of the Woden bus interchange.
The alleged offender was described as Caucasian in appearance, with a solid build and light-coloured hair.
He was wearing a light-coloured business shirt, black tracksuit pants with white stripes and was carrying a dark duffle bag.
Police have released still images from store's security cameras.
Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7738054.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.