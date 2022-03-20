sport, raiders, canberra raiders, civic stadium, nrl, raiders, viking park, viking park redevelopment, canberra stadium

There are fears Josh Hodgson's knee injury could be worse than first thought. But the full extent of the damage to the Canberra Raiders hooker's knee was not yet known. The England international has seen a specialist since his initial diagnosis - that he'd damaged his meniscus and would only be out for two to three weeks. But there were concerns it could be worse than that. Hodgson has undergone two knee reconstructions already, but whether he'll have to undergo a third was not yet known. It would be a cruel blow for the star hooker, who was focused on claiming an elusive NRL premiership in his final season with the Green Machine. He's played 138 NRL games for the Raiders since joining them from the UK Super League, but has signed a two-year deal with Parramatta starting from next year. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has been in Townsville since Thursday for their game against the North Queensland Cowboys - which they lost 26-6 on Saturday night - and only returned to Canberra on Sunday. He had yet to find out the details of Hodgson's injury. "I've been in Townsville and I've got to have a meeting with our doctor and medical team to get clarity on exactly where the situation sits," Stuart said. MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: With their injury concerns at hooker and halfback - Brad Schneider missed the Cowboys loss due to COVID-19 and Jamal Fogarty is out for the first half of the 2022 season with a knee injury - the Raiders have been linked with Sydney Roosters utility Lachlan Lam. But it's unlikely the Raiders could fit him into their salary cap. Schneider could return to the selection mix for the Raiders' clash against the Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium on Saturday after testing positive last Monday. They could also have wingers Nick Cotric (quad) and Jordan Rapana (suspension) available. Stuart said Cotric could be available after missing the Cowboys game, while Rapana has completed his controversial two-game suspension. The Raiders were looking to bounce back against Gold Coast, having beten them in five of their past six encounters - although the Titans' win came the last time the two teams met. In some much-needed good news for Canberra, fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad escaped a charge from the match review committee after he was put on report for high contact on Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes. Cowboys second-rower Tom Gilbert was offered a $1500 fine for a crusher tackle on Raiders centre Semi Valemei. Meanwhile, the Raiders will meet with off-contract prop Corey Horsburgh's management on Tuesday to continue discussions to keep the Queenslander in lime green. Both parties were keen to re-sign, but they need to sit down and nut out the details of the contract. NRL ROUND THREE Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/0c1841b6-43d7-4818-abeb-6276d1f6331d.jpg/r14_364_5441_3430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg