Labor's COVID-19 response inquiry lacks punch and transparency

The Senate committee criticised the government inquiry's terms of reference as it was precluded it from examining "actions taken unilaterally by state and territory governments". Given state and territory major roles in responding to the pandemic and the controversies of their decisions on lockdowns, school closures, and business, the Senate committee concluded this "does not make sense". Hence the committee's "firm view" that any royal commission should be a federal-state one for which there are many precedents. Only such a royal commission "would produce the optimal opportunity to learn from Australia's response to the ... pandemic".