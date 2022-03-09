news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, josh hodgson, tom starling, raiders hooker

You always want to a leave a place in better nick than when you arrived. It's something Josh Hodgson is proud of during his time with the Green Machine. In his seven seasons, the Canberra Raiders have made the 2019 NRL grand final and two preliminary finals. It's the club's best run since a golden decade from 1987-97, when it won three premierships, made two other grand finals and two preliminary finals. But don't expect Hodgson to sit on his laurels. He's just not that type of bloke. If you don't believe me, duck down the pub and challenge him to a game of pool. See how competitive he is. He wants to bow out of lime green on a high. That means premiership or bust in his final season with the Raiders before he joins Parramatta. The 32-year-old Englishman says the time is right for a fresh start - for both him and the Green Machine. Canberra views Tom Starling as its long-term No.9, which was why it didn't offer Hodgson a new deal beyond this year. Hodgson has played 137 NRL games for the Raiders since joining them from English Super League club Hull Kingston Rovers. It's the longest he's spent at a club, having come through the junior ranks of Hull FC before switching to its cross-town rival. "It's going to be a big change next year," Hodgson said. "I think it's probably the right time for all aspects - for me and for the club - it was probably the right time to do it. "From a personal point-of-view, my career and how I want to finish my career, there's a lot I still want to do in the game as a recognised nine (hooker). "To go to a team like Parra and be the recognised No.9, it's a really good opportunity. I'm really proud of how me and a few of the boys who have been here a long time have really driven the club when you look at where we are now - our expectations our standards - compared with when we first got here. MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: "We were kind of seen as not really a chance to make semis most years or an up-and-down team. In the seven years I've been here we've made three prelims and a grand final. "That's not happened too often in Raiders history, so I'm really proud of what we've built. I'm not satisfied with that, never am going to be. "I think with Tommy [Starling], a kid who's got a good 10 years in front of him, a really promising No.9, who is a good lad, works hard. It ticks the box on that side of the decision, too. Both sides of the coin, it just made sense." Not that Hodgson won't be sad to leave. He's got seven years of friendships in Canberra. Both of his children - George and Ivy - were born here. That gives the ACT a special place in the hearts of Hodgson and his wife, Kirby. "Yeah [it will be sad to leave]. Not just the club and all the boys in the team I've known for a long time - I've spent more time here than I did my home-town club and I love them still immensely, both teams over there," Hodgson said. "It'll be sad, especially to move away from people in the team I've got really close with and out of the team - people in and around Canberra I've got to know over the years and am really good friends with. It will be sad to leave them. "That's part and parcel of the game. You know what you're signing up to, that's just footy. I'm excited for the next chapter and what that will bring." Hodgson felt he and Starling would play similar roles in 2022 to the ones the duo occupied last season. The England international started 19 of the 20 games he played, with Starling coming off the bench for most of his 19. It was a similar story in the Raiders' second pre-season trial, where Hodgson started at dummy-half before Starling came off the bench. Hodgson has the versatility to be able to shift to lock if needed, as well. But he wants to be at hooker. As to whether the loss of halfback Jamal Fogarty for four months - Fogarty hopes to be back after three - affects Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's plans for the hookers, Hodgson was unsure. There were rumours of a falling out between Hodgson and Stuart last season after Hodgson stepped down from the co-captaincy midway through the year. MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: But Hodgson said everything was sweet between him and the Raiders great. He said it was just part-and-parcel of what happened when a team was struggling. And he pointed to the commentary surrounding Manly in the first month of last season when everyone predicted it would come last - before going on a streak to the finals. "It's good, mate. It's always been good. Things just get blown up. When you're losing games things get blown out of proportion," Hodgson said. "When you're losing people have their own theories of why that is and everyone's entitled to an opinion. "That's why we all love sport - we can all put our 10 pence in and say what we think. But we're all good, mate." While many have written off the Raiders off the back of Fogarty's knee injury, which will keep the No.7 out until at least round 12, Hodgson felt they would be alright. The Canberra Times revealed Brad Schneider would be given first crack at halfback. Hodgson said the attacking system returning assistant coach Mick Crawley had implemented would allow Schneider to step in seamlessly. "I think we'll be alright. We're obviously going to miss him because you always want your No.1 [number] seven in your team," he said. "I think the attack style that we want to play this year that Mick Crawley's brought in is going to help us a lot. "By chance that's just worked out that way that whoever steps into that role can slot in pretty seamlessly - they're not going to be taking the weight of the world on their shoulders." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.

