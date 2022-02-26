sport, brumbies, rugby world cup, rugby world cup 2027, rugby australia, rugby australia world cup bid, canberra stadium, brumbies rugby

The ACT government has defended its long-term vision for elite sport and the prospect of being absent as a host at a third World Cup, saying it will target a wide-range of events but it won't break the bank to get them. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says the government wants "value for money" when it comes to sporting content as confusion rages about Canberra's rugby 2027 World Cup hosting chances. The government and Rugby Australia appear to be at odds. Canberra's World Cup plans have been dangling by a thread since November, when it was revealed the ACT deemed the hosting costs too high. It did however make an offer for matches, but but bid-team leader Phil Kearns torpedoed Canberra's involvement this week when he told News Corp: "Canberra misses out". The government says it has not been told its World Cup offer has been rejected, but it now appears three World Cup tournaments in three different sports will bypass Canberra in the space of five years. The government opted not to bid for the men's Twenty20 cricket World Cup or the women's soccer World Cup, to be played at the end of this year and next year respectively, citing "exorbitant" fees to be involved. Being left out of the rugby World Cup is another blow to Canberra's sporting reputation, but Barr says the goal is to still attract the Australian rugby, rugby league, soccer, basketball, netball and hockey teams. "We cannot bid for every single sporting event and we need to distribute the limited available funding across the widest possible range of sports," Barr said. "...The ACT has an offer currently before Rugby Australia and will work with them on a package that represents value for money. "However our participation is not at any price and must deliver content of a suitable standard, and represent value for money." Rugby Australia says Canberra has not been officially ruled out of the bidding process, with World Cup set to make an official announcement on the tournament host in May. But it is believed rugby officials were underwhelmed by the government's offer given Canberra is one of only five Super Rugby-playing cities in Australia. Rugby Australia has been pushing for a Canberra Stadium upgrade to boost the World Cup bid, but any major redevelopment is at least a decade away and minor improvements are subject to scrutiny given the venue is owned by the federal government. A Rugby Australia spokesperson said: "Australia is currently World Rugby's preferred candidate to host rugby World Cup 2027, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive significant economic opportunities for our nation and leave a lasting legacy for rugby across the country. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "The rugby World Cup is the third-largest sporting event in the world and has significant and specific infrastructure requirements to ensure it can be delivered to the highest standards for both teams and fans. "Throughout the process, which remains ongoing, the ACT government has been provided with the opportunity to put forward an offer to host RWC 2027 and understands the minimum level of investment and infrastructure required to make it economically viable to place match content in Canberra." Wallabies World Cup games will only be played at venues with 30,000 seats or more, while World Cup standards require significant infrastructure investment to the stadium. Canberra was supposed to host the Wallabies for a Rugby Championship Test in 2020, and then again in 2021 after COVID delays. It is hoped that match will be rescheduled for this year. Barr said the government had three sporting investment priorities after being priced out of the cricket, soccer and rugby World Cup opportunities. "We long-term plan is as follows. Firstly, prioritise the viability of Canberra's existing men's and women's teams in national competitions. Without ACT government support almost all ... would not be financially viable and would cease to exist. "Secondly, secure international content involving Australia's men's and women's teams across the widest variety of sports. "Thirdly, secure high-level domestic content. Finally, value for money bids for men's and women's World Cup or regional competitions." There is a growing fear Canberra can longer compete for top-tier events as bigger states pay more for content at their newly-built stadiums. Barr says the priority in a COVID-affected market is ensuring the government gets return on investment. He said they would make "prudent" decisions in which events they bid for, and that "the territory receives greater return on investment from cultural events than sporting events. "There is no long-term value in prioritising one-off, second rate international sporting content over the long-term sustainability of our national league teams. "For example, in the rugby context, when the choice is between the Brumbies' survival or a one-off international match, which doesn't include the Wallabies, then we will prioritise the Brumbies." The government is facing several long-term venue and sporting event conundrums with Canberra Stadium one of the oldest rectangular venues in Australia and the AIS Arena shut indefinitely because of safety concerns. Both the stadium and arena are owned by the federal government and operated by the ACT on as part of a leasing arrangement.

