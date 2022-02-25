sport, brumbies, allan alaalatoa, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, pete samu, wallabies, rugby australia

Allan Alaalatoa says the lure of a gold jersey is "why we all play here", confident an overhaul of Wallabies selection criteria puts Super Rugby first while giving Australia a better shot at international success. Rugby Australia's new-look offshore player policy allows a wider group of overseas-based players to become eligible for Wallabies selection, with the door open for those with 30 Test caps or five years of service to Super Rugby. But Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will be limited to just three overseas-based players per series, creating a selection headache ahead of July's Tests against England and next year's World Cup. Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper loom as near-certainties to take two spots, leaving the likes of Rory Arnold, Marika Koroibete, Sean McMahon, Will Skelton and Tolu Latu to vie for the remaining slot. Cashed-up clubs in Japan, England and France will continue to launch raids on top tier Australian talents, but Alaalatoa says the drastic change to the "Giteau Law" will encourage players to remain on home soil. MORE RUGBY UNION "It encourages to pick from here in this domestic competition first. That's why we all play here," Alaalatoa said. "We all want to represent our state province but then we also want to represent the Wallabies, that's what that new selection criteria encourages first. "It's also that balance in understanding that we want to pick the best players who can represent the jersey. What we do want to do as Wallabies is be competitive, so that also allows that to happen as well." Part of the overhaul, which also applies to the Wallaroos and Australian sevens programs, allows Rennie to select an eligible player that plays overseas but has contractually committed to playing for an Australian franchise the following year. Rennie has been granted several exemptions to the Giteau Law, which stated players needed 60 Test caps or seven years of service, due to COVID-19 with selections swelling on last year's Spring tour. But Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos insists scrapping eligibility rules was not an option, determined to protect Super Rugby clubs from a mass exodus of marquee talent. Brumbies back-rower Pete Samu has committed his future to Australian rugby, re-signing with the Super Rugby Pacific contenders until the end of 2023. Alaalatoa couldn't resist the chance to open Samu's first press conference since re-signing with this gem: "We saw a couple of days ago, [talk about] the top five highest-paid players in the world. Is that going to be updated now?" "Hopefully mate. Nah, nowhere near," Samu grinned. Samu enjoyed a breakout year at Test level last year and the 30-year-old is confident his best is still ahead leading into the Brumbies' clash with the Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. "I definitely think so. I got a good opportunity and got some good game time last year which was good. I'm just hoping to get better," Samu said. "It's a bit of a different role coming off the bench and covering a couple of positions at Test level. Back here at Brums, I'm grateful I'm starting and get to focus on one role with more minutes and game time, really enjoying it. This club means a lot to me and my family and we're pretty settled here. The opportunity to stay another year, we didn't think twice." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND TWO Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan. Brumbies squad: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Jahrome Brown, 21. Nic White, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Jesse Mogg. Drua squad: 1. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, 2. Tevita Ikanivere, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Ratu Rotuisolia, 6. Vilive Miramira, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Nemani Nagusa (c), 9. Simione Kuruvoli, 10. Caleb Muntz, 11. Vinaya Habosi, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Apisalome Vota, 14. Onisi Ratave, 15. Baden Kerr. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Timoci Sauvoli, 18. Manasa Saulo, 19. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 20. Meli Derenalagi, 21. Joseva Tamani, 22. Peni Matawalu, 23. Napolioni Bolaca Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/1a9b091b-b80b-4073-bf1d-5d8a3794492d.jpg/r4_156_4999_2978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg