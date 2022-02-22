sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, scott sio, moana pasifika, rugby australia, super rugby covid

Flankers with flyhalves and looseheads with locks. These are the combinations that could help the ACT Brumbies keep COVID-19 at bay during Super Rugby road trips. Brumbies officials will keep a close eye on their rooming lists at away games this year, as they consider avoiding grouping players who play the same position in the same room to lessen the impact on the depth chart. If a player contracted the virus, their roommate could be deemed a close contact, striking two players out of that week's game. Club officials will weigh up whether to avoid a scenario that would see, for example, tighthead props Allan Alaalatoa and Tom Ross room together. The Canberra Raiders' NRL squad ditched plans for a bus trip to the Central Coast this week, instead asking players to drive separately amid concern one positive test could deem the entire squad as close contacts. The Brumbies' first road trip comes in round four against Melbourne, meaning club staff have time to consider contingencies to keep COVID-19 from disrupting their Super Rugby Pacific season. MORE RUGBY UNION "It's going to be an interesting one. We'll have to have those considerations, a lot of them have got their regular roomies they like to share a room with," Brumbies operations manager Bill Swain said. "I guess you've got the balance of the team harmony and what that looks like, as opposed to strategy around the likelihood or chance of anyone catching COVID. We haven't got that close yet to doing rooming lists, but that's certainly a consideration, absolutely. "We're in a pretty good place at the moment in that everyone is vaccinated and most people are triple vaxxed. That gives us a pretty solid base and relative confidence that everyone is as protected as they possibly can be." Competition newcomers Moana Pasifika have had their first two matches postponed after seven squad members contracted COVID-19 before round one. Their round two clash with the Waikato Chiefs on Sunday has been delayed due to concerns the team has not had long enough to prepare. "We know better than anyone [after] the last two years that one day can change a whole competition," Brumbies loosehead prop Scott Sio said. "It's just about making smart decisions, understanding we as athletes need to make sure we're doing everything possible to make sure the competition functions as well as it can. "Luckily for us here in the ACT, we're quite fortunate that everyone has complied to the rules and it's business as usual. "We've just got to have the ability to adapt, adjust, work well as a group and an organisation here, and just make sure we're doing the right things." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND TWO Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/e8669e2d-6e5d-408c-ab08-fec0a57d9543.JPG/r5_422_8253_5082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg