ACT Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher hopes Super Rugby resists any temptation to use an NRL-style obstruction microscope when reviewing tries, adamant the onus is on defenders to make better decisions. The Brumbies will return to training on Tuesday still nursing bumps and bruises from their round-one win after scoring four tries to snatch victory at the death against the Western Force. The brutal contest in almost 30-degree heat drained the Brumbies attacking energy and opportunities for most of the match, scrambling in defence to make almost 200 tackles. One of the only first-half chances they got was a sublime back-line move that sent Tom Wright crashing over the line before referee Jordan Way wanted to review the play for a potential obstruction. Back-rower Pete Samu ran a decoy line, while flyhalf Noah Lolesio had options inside and out before eventually settling on Wright as the try-scorer. The NRL has cracked down on obstruction plays in recent years, attempting to make the issue black and white when an attacking player makes any contact with the defensive line. Rugby is trying to rebuild its audience and the game is already criticised for being too slow. Adding another stoppage would increase frustrations, but Fisher and Brumbies coach Dan McKellar applauded rugby's "commonsense" approach to the issue. "I would hate us to go down that black and white rugby league path. I see so many great tries disallowed in the NRL," Fisher said. "And players play for that. We don't want to be finding excuses to not award tries. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "I couldn't believe they even looked at it [in our game], unless it's completely blatant. We're in the business of scoring tries and playing exciting rugby, let's not make the game harder." McKellar added: "We need to get away from trying our hardest to disallow tries. I was worried for a moment when they were replaying it, but it was a commonsense decision. "If Pete had knocked him over, it's probably an obstruction. But he didn't and he was commonsense." McKellar, Fisher and attack coach Rod Seib spent Monday assessing the good and bad out of their six-point win to kickstart the season. The good: the Brumbies defended desperately even though their efficiency dipped in the second half. The bad: they couldn't hold the ball long enough to give themselves a break from having to tackle 120 times in the first 40 minutes of the game. The high defensive rate will likely see the Brumbies adjust their training schedule this week to ensure players have recovered before another afternoon game, this time against the Fijian Drua. "We created an opportunity to go to space and to hurt them, but we didn't maintain possession. Loose offloads, poor on the ground," Fisher said. "We're happy the structure of our game will create opportunities, we just have to be better. There were plenty of good things to hang their hat on. It's just the capacity to be able to do it longer." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: