COVID-19 doesn't rain. It pours. That's what the Canberra Raiders are finding out (again) as their fourth player has been forced into isolation with star fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad returning a positive rapid antigen test on Monday morning. That's ruled him out of the Raiders' camp on the Central Coast, as well as their second pre-season trial - against the Manly Sea Eagles at Gosford on Friday. While it's a massive blow for Nicoll-Klokstad, who will have to follow return-to-play guidelines after a week in isolation, it'll provide Raiders coach Ricky Stuart another chance to look at young gun Xavier Savage in the fullback role. MORE RAIDERS NEWS Savage impressed in the No.1 jersey in the Green Machine's first trial - a 32-18 victory over the Sydney Roosters - scoring a try and providing plenty of X-factor in attack. He could now also be in the box seat to be Canberra's custodian for round one against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on March 11. Although Nicoll-Klokstad's known for his massive engine and he'll still have almost two weeks' training to get back to full fitness before the NRL season kicks off. The Raiders also have Jordan Rapana, Sam Williams and Matt Frawley in isolation. More to come. NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Gosford, 6pm.

