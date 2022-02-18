news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, sydney roosters, roosters, jarrod croker, xavier savage

The battle for the Canberra Raiders No.1 jersey has begun. Xavier Savage laid an early marker to be the Raiders' fullback come round one with an eye-catching display in the 32-18 victory over the Sydney Roosters in a trial at Leichhardt Oval on Friday night. Plus there was an injury boost with Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker scoring a try and getting through 66 minutes of game time in his first game back after knee surgery. But there were a few injury concerns for the Green Machine, with prop Peter Hola coming off with what Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said was a high-grade medial injury, while hooker Adrian Trevilyan and Trey Mooney both came off with head knocks and will have concussion protocols to go through. But Savage was the one turning heads - he scored the opening try, regathering his own grubber to score under the posts. He looked threatening whenever he linked up in attack, especially when combining with the Raiders' right edge. Savage also produced a try-saving tackle, in conjunction with Albert Hopoate, holding up Roosters centre Jordan Swann. It's set up an interesting tussle with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for the fullback role over the final few weeks of the pre-season. Nicoll-Klokstad played in the halves and at hooker after Sam Williams and Matt Frawley were ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols. He had a rusty start, fumbling a few times, but he also showed what he's capable of when he's got the ball in his hands. Nicoll-Klokstad split the Roosters defensive line before dishing inside for Corey Harawira-Naera to score with his first touch of the game. "Nicoll-Klokstad, there's been talk about him and Xavier Savage in a battle for No.1, but you've got to have him in the starting side," Greg Alexander said. "He's a great player and they missed him last year. "There's a host of youngsters who got a taste of first grade last year, who are coming in as potential superstars and Xavier Savage is certainly one of those. "Every time he runs the ball it looks like something might happen." Frawley's absence gave a start to Trevilyan, who took advantage with a nice dart out of dummy half to score a try under the posts - although his night ended early when he caught Daniel Suluka-Fifita's hip in the head. It meant Raiders recruit Adam Elliott spent time at dummy half, with Frawley ruled out pre-game. Raiders half Brad Schneider showed his game's evolving, throwing a few nice passes and also putting up some treacherous bombs. He also got in on the try-scoring action following a Semi Valemei offload. Young winger James Schiller, Brett Mullins' nephew, produced a peach of a pass back inside for Schneider to run onto. It also showed signs Valemei could slot into the centres following the season-ending knee injury to Harley Smith-Shields. The Raiders had one defensive lapse in the first half, with Roosters second-rower Naufahu Whyte beating both Mooney and Schneider before barging over Savage. But the Raiders held a 24-6 advantage at half-time with plenty to like about the performance. Hola had a mixed first game for the Green Machine, scoring a try, but also going off with a serious knee injury. There were also promising signs from Schiller, who showed his quick thinking by kicking a ball he'd fumbled before it hit the ground. He also produced a mazy run that would've had Raiders fans dreaming of his uncle. Corey Horsburgh also looked good in his return from a shoulder reconstruction, getting through plenty of work - including a try-saving tackle under the posts. While the Roosters scored two tries - the second of which wouldn't have passed the bunker's scrutiny - it finished on a high for Canberra with Croker coasting through the Roosters' defensive line for a try to mark his return from potentially career-saving knee surgery. He played the first half and came back on with 26 minutes remaining in the second to give the stem-cell-treated knee a solid workout. "It felt pretty good. We controlled a lot of the half, had a lot of the ball with the wind behind us made it a bit easier," Croker said at half-time. "Very [important]. Didn't seem like much, but it felt good to be out there and moving. It's only a start, but it's a good start." The Raiders will now play Manly at Gosford next Friday, with the team heading into camp on the Central Coast on Monday. CANBERRA RAIDERS 32 (Xavier Savage, Adrian Trevilyan, Brad Schneider, Corey Harawira-Naera, Peter Hola, Jarrod Croker tries; Croker 4 goals) beat SYDNEY ROOSTERS 18 (Naufahu Whyte, Eli Roberts, Joshua Wong tries; Ronald Volkman 2, Adam Keighran goals) at Leichhardt Oval. Referee: Kasey Badger.

