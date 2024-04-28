The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Liberals preselect Senate candidates

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 28 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Vadakkedathu has been preselected to run as the Canberra Liberals' top Senate candidate. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Jacob Vadakkedathu has been preselected to run as the Canberra Liberals' top Senate candidate. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Jacob Vadakkedathu has been preselected to run as the Canberra Liberals' top Senate candidate at the next election, when the party will seek to reclaim the seat lost by Zed Seselja.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.