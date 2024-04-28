Canberra Liberals preselect Senate candidates

Jacob Vadakkedathu has been preselected to run as the Canberra Liberals' top Senate candidate at the next election, when the party will seek to reclaim the seat lost by Zed Seselja.
Mr Vadakkedathu defeated Kacey Lam-Evans 163 votes to 121 in the third round of voting at a party meeting on Sunday afternoon.
Giulia Jones, a former deputy opposition leader and Liberal member of the Legislative Assembly, was defeated in the first round of preselection voting.
Jerry Nockles, a former Eden-Monaro candidate who gave up his preselection to contest Kurrajong at the ACT election, was defeated in the second round.
Ms Jones got 23 votes, Ms Lam-Evans got 79, Mr Nockles got 63 votes and Mr Vadakkedathu got 135.
Ms Lam-Evans had been endorsed by the Menzies group, a key moderate grouping within the party, which had said the long-serving federal party staffer presented the Liberals' best chance against David Pocock.
Senator Pocock, an independent, defeated Mr Seselja, who long controlled the Canberra Liberals, at the 2022 federal election.
Party insiders described Ms Lam-Evans' defeat as a surprise, but noted Mr Vadakkedathu had been strong in attracting new members to the party who supported his bid for preselection.
The Canberra Times understands the ACT Liberal leader, Elizabeth Lee, had supported Ms Lam-Evans.
Mr Vadakkedathu, 52, a public servant turned consultant, ran for the Canberra Liberals at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 ACT elections.
He told preselectors his policy priorities included establishing a national capital development fund and introducing tax breaks for farmers.
"I have strong commitment to this beautiful territory that has been demonstrated through my community engagements over the past two decades and I am eager to contribute further to its growth and prosperity. I am a long term resident in the Gungahlin suburb of Nicholls with my wife Beenu and two young children," Mr Vadakkedathu told preselectors in a letter.
Mr Vadakkedathu said he joined the Liberal party in 2010 and has served as a branch executive.
"I believe in a thriving society built on strong families, vibrant communities, and a healthy environment. My vision for Canberra includes improved infrastructure that would place this great city of ours on a strong footing for jobs creation and economic prosperity," he told preselectors.
"I advocate for a fair share of Commonwealth resources for Canberra ensuring its sustainable growth, whilst ensuring safety, security and prosperity for all Australians. I would also like to assure that I would be accessible, approachable, and committed to serving my community."
Mr Vadakkedathu's preselection will now need to be signed off by the Canberra Liberals' management committee.
