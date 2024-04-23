Lam-Evans the Liberal moderates' Senate pick as preselection looms

Kacey Lam-Evans will head into this weekend's Canberra Liberals Senate preselection ballot with the backing of the party's key moderate group, but their support will not guarantee a chance to face off with independent David Pocock at the next election.
The Menzies Group has recommended party members vote for Ms Lam-Evans, a long-term staffer of former federal Liberal minister Christopher Pyne who is now a partner in Mr Pyne's lobbying outfit.
"As a young woman, a mother, and someone from a non-Anglo background she would offer a key contrast to David Pocock. More importantly, she shares many of the centrist values which characterise ACT voters," the group said of Ms Lam-Evans.
The group has then backed a second-preference vote for Giulia Jones, a former Legislative Assembly member and deputy opposition leader.
"Giulia's key asset is her wide experience in ACT politics as an MLA, with an already high profile in the community. Again, we feel that a woman candidate has a better chance of beating the incumbent. Like Kacey, she is a vigorous and effective campaigner," the group said in an email to its supporters.
"The choice, of course, is yours to make. Choosing candidates on merit, as opposed to factional allegiances, is a strength of our party. We simply bring these issues to your attention so that we give ourselves, as Liberals, the best possible chance of reclaiming the Senate seat."
Ms Lam-Evans, 36, ran for the Legislative Assembly in 2020 and was the party's support candidate for the 2022 election, at which sitting Liberal senator Zed Seselja was defeated by Senator Pocock.
Ms Lam-Evans has been endorsed by Simon Birmingham, the South Australian senator and key moderate Liberal, NSW Liberal senator Dave Sharma and ACT Deputy Opposition Leader Leanne Castley.
"With experience in political campaigning (including political fundraising), policy advocacy, and community engagement, I am confident in my ability to effectively represent the values and priorities of our party and of Canberrans. I know Canberrans are concerned about the cost of living, housing, immigration and national security," Ms Lam-Evans wrote to preselectors.
"I am putting up my hand to be your candidate because I want to use my campaign skills and professional background to help the Liberals win back a Senate seat."
The Canberra Times understands Ms Lam-Evans has the backing of Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee, who signed Ms Lam-Evans' nomination form.
Ms Lam-Evans missed out on preselection to run in Yerrabi at the ACT election in October.
Mrs Jones, 44, has cited housing supply and health system reform as key policy priority areas.
"We must ran the strongest campaign we can to return Liberal representation in the federal parliament for Canberra and we must also use all minor parties available to bolster the Liberal vote after preferences. I believe I am best able [to] do this among those willing to take the risk of being a candidate for election for the Canberra Liberals and that is why I am standing for preselection," Mrs Jones wrote in a candidate statement.
More than 500 preselectors will be eligible to vote at the party's meeting on Sunday.
Jerry Nockles, who resigned as a Liberal candidate for the Assembly division of Kurrajong in order to contest the Senate preselection, will be among the four candidates vying for the top position on the party's Senate ticket.
Dr Nockles, 56, the deputy chief executive of Independent Higher Education Australia, was hand-picked by then prime minister Scott Morrison to run across the border in Eden-Monaro at the 2022 election but was defeated by Labor's Kristy McBain.
"I have consistently prioritised the Party's interests over my own. This is grounded in my steadfast belief that the Liberal Party is the most powerful force for positive change in our political landscape," Dr Nockles said in an email to the Liberals' Kurrajong branch.
"Recent developments at the federal level have prompted me to re-evaluate how I can best contribute to that end. I have been disheartened by several significant government decisions. In particular those relating to industrial relations and the chaotic approach to migration, which will have significant impact on small and medium-sized enterprises in Canberra and the cost of living."
Jacob Vadakkedathu, 52, a public servant turned consultant who ran for the party at the 2016 ACT election, has also nominated for the lead Senate spot, listing his policy priorities as establishing a national capital development fund and introducing tax breaks for farmers.
Federal public servant Hayune Lee, 34, and project manager Bola Olatunbosun, 44, will compete for the second spot on the party's Senate ticket.
