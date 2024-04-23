The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Lam-Evans the Liberal moderates' Senate pick as preselection looms

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kacey Lam-Evans will head into this weekend's Canberra Liberals Senate preselection ballot with the backing of the party's key moderate group, but their support will not guarantee a chance to face off with independent David Pocock at the next election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.