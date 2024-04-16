Police officer steps in as ACT Liberals candidate after Nockles withdrawal

Mick Calatzis, a long-serving police officer who missed out on a spot as a Canberra Liberals candidate in preselections earlier this year, has received a late call up following the withdrawal of Jerry Nockles.
Mr Calatzis, 59, will run for the party in the inner-city seat of Kurrajong, while Mr Nockles is understood to be turning his attention to securing part preselection to run for the Senate in the next federal election.
The 40-year veteran of police told preselectors last year he was motivated to join the party and stand as a candidate following Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee's speech in November 2023.
"I am passionate about this community, and my campaign starts today to win the support of the people of Kurrajong to represent them in the Assembly," Mr Calatzis said in a statement on Tuesday.
Mr Calatzis, who lives in Griffith, has said he was inspired to run by the party's health, police and emergency services, housing affordability and homelessness policies.
"I can leverage my community links, diversity and integrity to the advantage of the party. Fundamentally, I am a good listener, calm, engaging and reflect. I am an experienced and trained media performer and can portray the best for the Canberra Liberals," he wrote in a statement provided to preselectors.
"Put simply, I am ready to lead, contribute and be part of the team."
Ms Lee said: "Mick is an outstanding community candidate, with a wealth of knowledge from his time in the Police force, and also his long involvement in the community in and around Kurrajong.
"I am very pleased that there are such high quality candidates like Mick Calatzis putting their hands up to represent the Liberal Party and help bring back good government to the territory."
Mr Calatzis was endorsed by the Canberra Liberal's management committee to fill the vacancy on the ticket created after Dr Nockles withdrew.
Dr Nockles, 56, had a 24-year career in the Navy and is currently the deputy chief executive of Independent Higher Education Australia.
He ran as the Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro at the 2022 federal election, but was defeated by Labor's Kristy McBain.
Dr Nockles is expected to enter the preselection race for the Liberals' Senate ticket.
The Canberra Liberals unveiled its 25 ACT election candidates in February.
