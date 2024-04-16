The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Police officer steps in as ACT Liberals candidate after Nockles withdrawal

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 16 2024 - 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mick Calatzis, a long-serving police officer who missed out on a spot as a Canberra Liberals candidate in preselections earlier this year, has received a late call up following the withdrawal of Jerry Nockles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.