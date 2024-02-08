The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

John Mikita preselected for Canberra Liberals in Yerrabi

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 8 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Mikita, who has campaigned for more police in Canberra after his grandmother was violently killed in a 1999 home invasion, has been preselected to run for the Liberals at the ACT election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.