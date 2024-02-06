Former Eden-Monaro candidate lines up for the Liberals in Kurrajong

Jerry Nockles, a former Scott Morrison former captain's pick to run in the federal NSW seat of Eden-Monaro, has returned to the ACT and been successfully preselected to run in Kurrajong for the Canberrra Liberals.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee received 46 of 84 preselection votes at the party's branch meeting on Tuesday night, which party insiders said showed the leader enjoyed significant support within the party.
Ms Lee, 44, had told preselectors she disagreed with federal interventions in territory rights and the federal Liberals' position on the Voice to Parliament.
"We have not had electoral success in a long time. It is clear that we need to provide a fresh new vision to the people of Canberra to have any chance at forming government. I believe I bring a breath of fresh air to ACT politics with my personal and professional experiences and the way I engage with the broader community," Ms Lee had written in information provided to preselectors.
Ramon Bouckaert, 28, a former vice president of the ACT Young Liberals, was backed by the right of the party and received 12 votes, just short of the 15-vote quota.
Mr Bouckaert, a software engineer, is also a member of Greater Canberra, which has advocated for more missing middle housing in Canberra, and had informed preselectors that he had a favourable view of light rail. The party is opposed to extending the project to Woden.
"However, I am happy to promote the party line on this issue on the basis that the project is beset with problems, and there are more important spending priorities for a future Canberra Liberals government, such as health, education and quality of urban services," Mr Bouckaert wrote in a nomination form.
Dr Nockles, 56, had a 24-year career in the Navy and is currently the deputy chief executive of Independent Higher Education Australia. He ran as the Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro at the 2022 federal election, but was defeated by Labor's Kristy McBain.
"I hold a particular policy focus centred on improving the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable children, a cause that I believe is at the heart of any strong society and an investment in the future. I am determined to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to the opportunities they need to thrive," Dr Nockles wrote in information provided to preselectors.
Dr Nockles told preselectors he had lived in Canberra between 2008 and 2010, and since 2014, except for a stint in NSW "briefly" in 2021-22.
"My family remained in Canberra," he wrote.
Dr Nockles received five first-preference votes. The Canberra Liberals use a Hare-Clark preferential voting system to determine preselection outcomes.
Patrick Pentony, 43, a former staffer and candidate who ran for the party in 2020, was also preselected, alongside Sarah Luscombe.
Ms Luscombe, 54, who does not live in Kurrajong, relied on preferences to secure spot on the ticket, receiving just one first-preference vote.
Housing availability, increasing access to public-private partnerships, reducing homelessness and greater access to cybersecurity assessments were among the policy areas Ms Luscombe told preselectors she wanted to prioritise as a candidate.
Mick Calatzsis, a serving Australian Federal Police officer, received six votes but was defeated, along with real estate agent and former federal Liberal candidate Slade Minson, who got two votes, and Michael Keating, who got three votes.
