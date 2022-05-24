The Canberra Times
Giulia Jones resigns from the ACT Legislative Assembly

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 24 2022 - 3:06am, first published 1:37am
ACT Member for Murrumbidgee Giulia Jones has resigned from the territory's Legislative Assembly. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former deputy opposition leader Giulia Jones has resigned as a member of the ACT Legislative Assembly.

