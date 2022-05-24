Former deputy opposition leader Giulia Jones has resigned as a member of the ACT Legislative Assembly.
Mrs Jones announced her decision on Facebook on Tuesday morning.
"Due to both family commitments and health reasons, I have made the very difficult decision to resign as a member for Murrumbidgee in the ACT Legislative Assembly," she wrote.
"I thank both the Liberal Party and the voters of Murrumbidgee for the support you have given me and the trust you placed in me to represent you in this parliament for almost a decade."
Mrs Jones' resignation from the Assembly comes after she quit as the Canberra Liberals deputy leader in January. She was part of the first all-female leadership team in the ACT, which she noted in her Facebook post.
"As I reflect on my time in the Assembly, I was proud to be part of the first all-female leadership team of the Canberra Liberals, serving as deputy leader and shadow minister for health during the most aggressive phase of the global pandemic," she said.
But Mrs Jones also said during her time in the Assembly she had faced abuse and attacks from both inside and outside the Assembly.
"As with all politicians, I have experienced great privilege and opportunity in this role. I have also been subject to abuse and attacks in many forms from both inside and outside the Parliament," she said.
"I hope I have held myself to a higher standard and treated all my opponents with grace and dignity, despite our differences of professional and personal opinion."
The Canberra Times understands there had been a number of disagreements between Mrs Jones and Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee prior to her stepping down from the deputy role.
Mrs Jones has been on leave since January and was expected to remain on leave until July but said she planned to give a valedictory speech during next week's sitting.
Her resignation will trigger a recount in the seat of Murrumbidgee.
Ms Lee said she wished Mrs Jones and her family the best.
"Giulia has fought tirelessly on a number of local issues that were of great importance to our community," Ms Lee said.
"This includes her fierce advocacy for shops at Coombs and Molonglo Valley and better community facilities for people at Woden.
"Giulia will be remembered for her fierce advocacy for women and families and was a great role model for working mums."
More to come.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
