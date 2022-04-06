MLA to miss half the Legislative Assembly sitting weeks this year

Giulia Jones, a Canberra Liberals' member for Murrumbidgee, will miss half the sitting weeks in the Legislative Assembly this year, after extending her leave following her resignation as deputy opposition leader.
Jasper Lindell
