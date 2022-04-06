The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Giulia Jones to miss half the Legislative Assembly sitting weeks after leave extended

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 6 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLA to miss half the Legislative Assembly sitting weeks this year

Giulia Jones, a Canberra Liberals' member for Murrumbidgee, will miss half the sitting weeks in the Legislative Assembly this year, after extending her leave following her resignation as deputy opposition leader.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.