The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Scrap ACT public transport fares for six weeks to ease cost of living, says Canberra Liberals' Mark Parton

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
April 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Liberals call for free public transport to ease cost of living pressures in Canberra. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Fares should be scrapped on public transport in Canberra for six weeks and the regular timetable reinstated, the Canberra Liberals have said, in a move to help residents with the cost of living and help the environment by reducing transport emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.