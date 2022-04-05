Fares should be scrapped on public transport in Canberra for six weeks and the regular timetable reinstated, the Canberra Liberals have said, in a move to help residents with the cost of living and help the environment by reducing transport emissions.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
