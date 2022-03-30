The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Home Energy Support Program available to low-income home owners: Shane Rattenbury

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated March 31 2022 - 3:00am, first published March 30 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTCOSS chief executive Dr Emma Campbell and Shane Rattenbury. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Low-income home owners can now apply for up to $2500 in rebates to have rooftop solar installed, as part of an ACT government program designed to improve energy efficiency and drive down prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Journalist

I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.