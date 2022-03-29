The Canberra Times
National Capital Authority gives all clear to raise London Circuit, work to begin later in 2022

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
March 29 2022
An artist's impression of stage 2A and the raising of London Circuit. Picture: Supplied

The National Capital Authority has greenlit ACT government plans to raise London Circuit to allow for the extension of Canberra's light rail to Woden, with work due to begin later this year.

