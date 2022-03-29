The National Capital Authority has greenlit ACT government plans to raise London Circuit to allow for the extension of Canberra's light rail to Woden, with work due to begin later this year.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
