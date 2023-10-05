The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Zed Seselja puts hand up for NSW Senate seat

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated October 5 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zed Seselja during his 2022 ACT Senate election campaign launch. Picture by James Croucher
Zed Seselja during his 2022 ACT Senate election campaign launch. Picture by James Croucher

Former ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja has not given up on his political career, throwing his hat in the ring for a Senate vacancy across the border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.