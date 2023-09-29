The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Education Directorate director-general Katy Haire denies she was told Manteena was 'not to get the job'

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated September 29 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The head of the ACT Education Directorate denied she reweighted tender criteria as she overturned a recommendation on a school construction project, the ACT Integrity Commission has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.