The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Integrity Commission hearings into Campbell Primary School procurement process begin

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
August 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The procurement process for the Campbell Primary School modernisation project will be examined during public hearings at the ACT Integrity Commission. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The procurement process for the Campbell Primary School modernisation project will be examined during public hearings at the ACT Integrity Commission. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Education Directorate officials will be called to explain why the procurement process for a school building project was not dealt with fairly and with probity in public hearings starting on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.