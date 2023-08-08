The Canberra Times
National Capital Authority should provide procurement update, joint committee of public accounts and audit finds

By Miriam Webber
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:43am, first published 5:30am
The National Capital Authority's "manifest and repeated breaches" of procurement rules do not constitute serious impropriety, but the agency should still report on reforms to contracting, a joint parliamentary inquiry has found.

