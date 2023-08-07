The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Defence contracting change should just be a first step

Miriam Webber
Adrian Rollins
By Miriam Webber, and Adrian Rollins
August 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Department of Defence implemented a moratorium on contracting former staff back into the department within 12 months of them leaving. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Department of Defence implemented a moratorium on contracting former staff back into the department within 12 months of them leaving. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The surprising thing about the Defence Department's decision to ban contracting former staff within 12 months of their departure is that such a rule wasn't already in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.