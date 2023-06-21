The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

PwC committed 'calculated breach of trust', Senate committee report finds

Sarah Basford Canales
Miriam Webber
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Miriam Webber
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator Barbara Pocock, left, and Labor senator Deborah O'Neill, right. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong
Greens senator Barbara Pocock, left, and Labor senator Deborah O'Neill, right. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong

Embattled consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers should publish the names and positions of staff involved in the firm's "calculated breach of trust", a cross-party Senate report has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.