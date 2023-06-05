The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Former ATO deputy among 63 names involved in PwC scandal

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former ATO deputy has been named as one of the 63 former and current staff of consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers involved in the tax leaks scandal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.