Former ATO deputy among 63 names involved in PwC scandal

A former ATO deputy has been named as one of the 63 former and current staff of consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers involved in the tax leaks scandal.
The scandal first surfaced in January after then-international tax head, Peter Collins, was revealed to have allegedly shared privileged multinational tax avoidance information from the tax office to others in the firm.
A tranche of emails from former and current staff within the firm who received the confidential information was tabled in early May revealing the greater extent of those involved. Their names have been redacted.
Calls are growing for the list of names to be publicly released with senators and even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese suggesting it would be the right thing to do.
The firm's acting chief executive Kristin Stubbins wrote to partners on Monday informing them the list of names had been sent to a Senate inquiry and named four former partners as among those on the list, the Australian Financial Review reported.
Among the names are Mr Collins and three former partners, Michael Bersten, Neil Fuller and Paul McNab.
Ms Stubbins said while the four no longer worked for PwC, the firm "will take appropriate action for these individuals when our investigation is complete".
Mr Bersten who, according to his professional networking profile, was with the consulting company for 14 years until 2018, had also worked for the Australian Taxation Office.
During his time there between 1999 and 2001, he held the role of deputy chief tax counsel and chased debts from tax-avoidant barristers.
Mr Bersten was quoted in a 2001 Sydney Morning Herald report as saying: "It's very hard if someone doesn't want to pay tax. If that's their objective, it's hard to deal with that."
The incident was referred to the Australian Federal Police for investigation in May by the Treasury Department.
An independent review of the firm's governance, accountability and culture is under way, being led by prominent business leader Dr Ziggy Switkowski.
Ms Stubbins in a letter to staff in May defended her staff, saying the "vast majority" named in the redacted PwC emails were not involved in any wrongdoing.
"There has been an assumption by some that all those whose names have been redacted must necessarily be involved in wrongdoing. That is incorrect," she said.
"Based on our ongoing investigation, we believe that the vast majority of the recipients of these emails are neither responsible for, nor were knowingly involved in any confidentiality breach."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
