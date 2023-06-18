The Canberra Times
APS Commission considers enhancing guidance for staff moving to private sector after PwC tax leak scandal

By Miriam Webber
June 19 2023 - 5:30am
APS Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer. Picture by Keegan Carroll
APS Commissioner Gordon de Brouwer. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Australian Public Service Commission is considering whether guidance for staff who leave government to work for private firms should be tightened, in the wake of the PricewaterhouseCoopers tax leak scandal.

