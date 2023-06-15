The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ASIO boss Mike Burgess reveals foreign spies seeking to disrupt AUKUS, hunt for secrets

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASIO Director-General of Security Mike Burgess. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ASIO Director-General of Security Mike Burgess. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Foreign spies are looking to get their hands on information relating to Australia's most secretive projects, including the AUKUS program, top spies have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.