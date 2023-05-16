The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

APSC reveals APS-wide pay increase in negotiations with unions, agencies

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 16 2023 - 6:51pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
APSC still has a 'number of things' left to do in APS-wide negotiations
APSC still has a 'number of things' left to do in APS-wide negotiations

Community and Public Sector Union National Secretary Melissa Donnelly said she would not preempt members' responses to the government's pay offer on Tuesday, which amounts to just over half of what the union has called for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.