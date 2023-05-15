An increase of more than 10,000 public servants in the next year is likely a one-off, with the Albanese government not expecting to significantly expand the APS going forward.
The additional places, spread across government agencies, will aim to reverse a reliance on temporary labour to supplement workforce shortages.
Budget papers revealed last Tuesday government agencies would be allowed to hire for 10,739 additional APS roles, nearly a third of which represent roles previously done by labour hire and contractor arrangements.
A spokesperson for Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said departments had been given the resources and now "they need to do their job".
"Our first two budgets have done the heavy lifting to ensure the APS has the capability and is able to deliver the services that Australians rely on," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"This budget invests in new positions to deliver services. A third of these new positions are conversions of previous labour hire or contractor roles.
"Now that we have provided departments with the resources, they need to do their job, we don't expect significant additional public servants going forward."
Here's a breakdown of how the budget affects each portfolio agency's resourcing.
The budget papers revealed the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water would experience biggest increase on its 2022-23 workforce. The agency will be allowed to hire 1951 additional public servants in the next financial year.
The Department of Finance, Department of Employment and Workplace Relations and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet will also have significant boosts.
The Average Staffing Level was increased across all agencies, except for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Department of Social Services.
Services Australia will be reduced by 1800 places, in a return to pre-pandemic levels, while in DFAT's portfolio, the Australian Trade and Investment Commission will lose 78 roles.
An audit of the APS workforce during 2021-22, released just before the federal budget, revealed the Coalition government had spent $20.8 billion on a workforce of almost 54,000 contractors.
The conversion of 3314 external labour roles into APS roles into 2023-24, will also save $811 million over the forward estimates, the budget papers note.
More than 1000 contracting positions at Defence will be converted into APS roles in the next year, while the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestries will also replace 611 temporary labour roles with the equivalent number of APS staff.
