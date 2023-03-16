The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

CPSU will take 9% pay rise claim to APS sector-wide workplace bargaining talks

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
March 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The main public sector union is urging the Albanese government to give bureaucrats an initial pay bump of 9 per cent as sector-wide workplace bargaining gets underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.