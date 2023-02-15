Bargaining to improve pay and conditions for public servants will formally begin next month, the Australian Public Service Commission has announced.
Government agencies will negotiate with the commission's Workplace Relations Bargaining Taskforce, which has been consulting agencies and departments since October 2022.
"The taskforce is well advanced in its preparations and its consultation with agencies and employees," its deputy commissioner Peter Riordan said.
"We are ready and we are committed to making this process one that is employee focused, consultative, and helps position the APS as a model employer."
Mr Riordan said the taskforce would be committed to "good faith bargaining" as quickly as possible.
"We look forward to working with employee representatives and unions in coming months," he said.
APS-wide bargaining will focus on making pay and conditions across the sector more consistent, addressing uneven conditions across departments and agencies which have been described as "very fragmented".
A second component of negotiations will follow APS-wide talks, where agencies will pursue their own unique terms.
The taskforce has been consulting agencies and staff across the public service since last year, including surveying employees on their priorities.
But public service unions have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of formal negotiations.
While bargaining takes place, current enterprise agreements or industrial instruments will continue to operate.
