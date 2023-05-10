The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NDIS Commission to receive $142.6 million, staffing increase after Comcare improvement notice issued over workloads

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A funding boost will aim to tackle workplace health and safety issues at the NDIS Commission. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A funding boost will aim to tackle workplace health and safety issues at the NDIS Commission. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The agency tasked with regulating the National Disability Insurance Scheme has received a $142.6 million funding boost over two years, after it was given notice to improve conditions by the workplace health and safety watchdog last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.