The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Read the budget': Labor Senator defends Canberra investment in federal budget

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated May 10 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor Senator Katy Gallagher and Member for Canberra Alicia Payne. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Labor Senator Katy Gallagher and Member for Canberra Alicia Payne. Picture by Jamila Toderas

Member for Canberra Alicia Payne insists the ACT will benefit from greater investment in Medicare in the May budget, noting that Canberra has some of the lowest bulk billing rates in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.