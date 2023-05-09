The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Federal Budget 2023: ACT to share cost of living, health and APS investments

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 9 2023 - 10:11pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra residents will share in the flow-on effects of federal funding to health and cost of living made in Tuesday's budget, which delivered few new commitments specifically for the ACT.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.