The ACT is set to benefit from a raft of federal budget measures such as housing, child care, health and energy rebates, according to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
While the ACT has not been allocated any specific funding for big infrastructure projects such as a new Canberra Stadium, it is set to share in cost of living policies as announced by Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
"Tonight's Commonwealth budget delivers for Canberrans and people around the country - addressing immediate cost-of-living pressures while laying the foundations for ongoing economic prosperity and improving outcomes," Mr Barr said.
It comes ahead of the ACT budget, which will be announced on June 27, and Mr Barr has promised it will contain additional cost-of-living assistance.
Mr Barr pointed to the bulk-billing incentive included in the federal budget, which he said would support 105 practices in the ACT.
The ACT government also welcomed the $737 million package to crack down on vaping and has promised to work with the Commonwealth to stamp out the black market and selling vapes in retail settings such as convenience stores and
The 15 per cent increase to aged care worker salaries will support more than 5000 award workers in the ACT.
Meanwhile the promised 15 per cent increase to Commonwealth Rent Assistance would help about 7700 recipients in the ACT.
The federal government's fee-free TAFE plan will allocate funding for 3000 places in the ACT.
Lower childcare costs to start from July 1 will help more than 20,000 families living in Canberra.
It means a family earning about $120,000 with a child in care three days a week will save about $1700 a year.
"This is particularly welcome for Canberra given our significantly above national average level of employment and workforce participation," Mr Barr said.
"This important initiative will support an even higher level of participation in the labour market and help address skill shortages in our economy."
Mr Barr also looked forward to finalising the ACT schedule under the Commonwealth Housing Accord to increase housing supply, and affordability in Canberra.
Eligible Canberrans will receive a $175 annual rebate on their power bills under a Energy Price Relief Rebate to be delivered in conjunction wenergy rebayith the ACT and federal governments.
The ACT government has also secured $7.5 million for its Sustainable Household Scheme to help Canberra households electrify their homes and vehicles.
Mr Barr welcomed the already announced $535 million increase in funding to National Collecting Institutions over the next four years.
It includes $146.2 million for the National Library of Australia and $119.1 million for the National Gallery.
"This funding will flow into Canberra residents' salaries and work projects," Mr Barr said.
"These organisations attract millions of visitors every year, and strengthen the Canberra economy and Australian culture, which is why the ACT government lobbied strongly for this support."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
