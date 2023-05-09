The Canberra Times
Federal budget 2023: Australian Public Service grows by 10,000 as labour hire conversion gets underway

Sarah Basford Canales
Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 9 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 7:30pm
The public service's workforce will be raised by more than 10,000 places this year with nearly a third of those workers having previously been hired under labour hire and contractor arrangements.

