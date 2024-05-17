An inheritance tax is one of the best ways to address the housing crisis

For these reasons, it's hard to get Australians to unite behind an inheritance tax. Nothing could be fairer than saying that a portion of unearned income - to which the recipient had made no contribution, but to which the community's public resources certainly had - should be clawed back at a time when its owner had no remaining opinions on the transaction. Australia got along perfectly well when it did have estate taxation - growth was higher than it is now, and there were no riots in the streets or even major protest campaigns - but Joh Bjelke-Petersen decided abolishing it would attract older people to Queensland. All the other states panicked, and estate duties were gone by 1979.